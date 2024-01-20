Delaware State president responds to Elon Musk-endorsed anti-HBCU post

Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State, along with others, addressed Elon Musk's discriminatory remarks aimed at HBCU aviation students.

Delaware State president Tony Allen took a stand against tech billionaire Elon Musk and his derisive comments towards HBCU students. On Jan. 9, Musk commented under a post on his social media platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, that called into question the IQ of HBCU pilots.

For context, several years ago, United Airlines partnered with three HBCUs – Hampton University, Delaware State University, and Elizabeth City State University – for an initiative to produce more pilots of color into the workforce. Students at these universities can interview for the United Airlines Aviate Academy. The goal of the program is to produce 5,000 pilots over the next decade. Following the program, United then fast-tracks the graduates to a future piloting position with the airline.

Recently, a random X account posted unsourced statistics regarding the difference in purported IQ levels between pilots in the US Air Force and other major airliners versus the HBCU students in the United Airline Aviate Academy. The account claimed that pilots in the Air Force and within the major airliners have an average IQ around 120, while the graduates from the Aviate Academy have an IQ between 85-90. The post seemingly gleamed those numbers from SAT scores, a standardized test. Again, the post did not cite any sources.

Musk commented under the post in agreement with the statements. “It will take an airplane crashing and killing hundreds of people for them to change this crazy policy of DIE,” he said. (He switched the letters of the acronym DEI – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – in his comment).

Among the numerous voices of dissent to Musk’s post, Delaware State president Tony Allen clapped back with proper statistics.

“Today, we graduate more qualified pilots of color than any other school in the country and serve many aviation students from all backgrounds, regardless of where they come from,” he said. “It’s an outstanding program. I’ve said many times, we produce more pilots with color, any other place in the country, and we are the high-quality, low-cost provider for all aviation schools east of the Mississippi.”

Allen’s statement came with a series of statistics regarding the effect HBCUs have on the American workforce, according to Delaware Live journalist Jarek Rutz.