Pop star Dua Lipa goes boozing with late-night host Seth Meyers in a segment of the show called Day Drinking.

Have you ever had a booze-filled afternoon? Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers have.

The late-night host has a Day Drinking segment that featured the pop sensation, Deadline reports.

Seth Myers and Dua Lipa go day drinking

The episode aired on Monday and is available to watch.

The shenanigans start at Studio 1 in Manhattan. From there, it's behind the bar. They take a shot and discuss her new single, Houdini. So, it inspires a bunch of drinks inspired by the magician. Meyers is the bartender, making a ‘Houdtini' based on a martini.

The 2nd drink was called an Abra-Cadabra. It includes Harry Potter's Butter Beer and a host of other alcohols. It's all blended up and finished with some garnish.

Lipa doesn't seem to like the drinks as the comedian keeps serving her. She gives off various indications of that with her unsavory reactions.

Still, they continue on…

Next, they play a game of pick a card, any card. It features cards with various alcohols, and drinks are made from the selections.

Also, Meyers wanted the singer to admit to a few things. He asked her to name a “fake ass bitch.” If she didn't, she'd have to take a shot.

“There's many fake ass bitches in this world, but I'm not planning on saying it right now.”

The clip continues with various discussions, banter, and — of course — drinks.

Towards the end, Lipa admits, “Oh my God, I can barely see straight.” It was followed by her team announcing, “Dua has to go home now.”

It was fun to watch Seth Meyers and Dua Lipa get wasted, and we're pretty sure they're still nursing a hangover.