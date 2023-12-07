Dua Lipa took to social media to thank U2 for their incredible Sphere show as Bono sang duet with Elton John, 'Cold Heart,' at the show.

Dua Lipa attended the twentieth show of U2's Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. She took to social media to thank the band for the incredible show.

A “quick trip to Vegas”

In a social media post, Dua Lipa thanked U2 for an “insanely surreal night.”

“Quick trip to Vegas!!!” her post began. “Thank you @u2 for the most insanely surreal night!!!!”

Quick trip to Vegas!!! Thank you @u2 for the most insanely surreal night!!!! pic.twitter.com/aKYY2IY7s4 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 7, 2023

This explains why Bono sampled “Cold Heart” during the show. The song is a duet from Dua Lipa and Elton John from his Lockdown Sessions album. It combines some of John's biggest hits including “Sacrifice” and “Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time).”

Dua Lipa has not released an album since 2020's Future Nostalgia. She is fresh off of the album's support tour that ran from February 9, 2022, until November 28, 2022. Four legs and 91 shows were played during the tour. Perhaps she was scouting out the Sphere for a potential residency herself.

The Sphere opened on September 29 with U2's first show. The Irish rock band is the inaugural band to play at the new high-tech Las Vegas venue. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere celebrates the band's 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full for the very first time.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg for this residency. Larry Mullen Jr. has sat out these shows thanks to health issues.

U2 recently announced four final shows at the Sphere that will conclude on March 2, 2024. The residency was initially announced as a handful of dates. But demand and fan interest caused the residency to get extended.