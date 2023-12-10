Pop star Dua Lipa had some very kind words for Adele as a 'British queen' and much more in a recent interview.

Dua Lipa had some high praise for her colleague Adele.

In a video from The Hollywood Reporter, the pop star discusses how she thinks she's a “British Queen” and more, Pop Crave reported on X.

Dua Lipa's high praise of Adele in a recent interview

The remarks came after women in the music industry and their dominance. “About time,” Lipa says.

She says about Adele, “She's our British queen. I just love her! And I'm just a fan of her music. She has the most unbelievable voice, and her lyrics have always been very touching to me.”

The pop icon added, “She's someone I've always looked up to.”

Dua went beyond that and added, “I'm always fanning over Adele.” And topped it off with, “That's my queen.”

The admiration goes both ways.

Recently, Adele talked about how excited she was for Dua Lipa's reemergence and much more. She's a big fan of hers.

In a detailed interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele was very complimentary of the singer. She said in regards to hearing her music, “I was like, ‘She should be the next big pop girl.' And she is. I'm so excited she's back. She wasn't even gone for very long. I couldn't work like that either. It's too much. I can't cope sharing myself all the time.”

Both musicians have a lot going on. Dua Lipa has a new album coming out. She released her first single, Houdini, in November. As for Adele, she's expanded her Las Vegas residency into the summer of 2024.