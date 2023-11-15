We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Ducks-Avalanche prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Anaheim Ducks will quickly turn around and head to Ball Arena to face the Colorado Avalanche. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Ducks-Avalanche prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ducks rallied from behind to stun the Nashville Predators 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena. Initially, it was 2-0 Predators in the second period when Cam Fowler snapped a goal from the left side. In the third period, Radko Gudas fired a laser at the net and past goalie Jusse Suros to tie the game up. Finally, with just under four minutes left, the Ducks took the lead when Adam Henrique tipped a shot from Urho Vaakanainen. John Gibson had an excellent performance in the net, stopping 29 shots for the win. Overall, the Ducks won 50 percent of their faceoffs. They also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and 4 for 5 on the penalty kill. Also, the Ducks leveled 22 hits and blocked 20 shots.

The Avalanche defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Monday. Initially, they trailed 1-0 after the first period. But a snipe by Mikko Rantanen and a powerplay goal from Ross Colton gave the Avalanche the lead. Then, the Avs tacked on goals from Cale Makar and Jonathan Drouin in the third, and a powerplay conversion from Valeri Nichushukin sealed the deal. Nathan MacKinnon distributed three helpers, Tomas Tatar added two apples, and Devon Toews had two assists. Significantly, Alexandar Georgiev finished with 18 saves on 19 shots. The Avalanche totaled 31 shots, won 52 percent of their faceoffs, went 2 for 6 on the powerplay, killed both penalties, leveled 14 hots, and blocked 15 shots.

The Avalanche won 2 of 3 from the Ducks. However, the Ducks won the one game at Ball Arena last season. The Avalanche are 9-1 over the last 10 games against the Ducks. Additionally, they are 5-3-2 in the past 10 games at Ball Arena.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Avalanche Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+100)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How to Watch Ducks vs. Avalanche

Time: ET/PT

TV: ESPN+, ALT, Bally Sports Southern California and Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks are 9-6 and off to a surprisingly good start. Now, they hope to continue their good start against one of the best teams in the NHL. The Ducks have an offense that seems to light up in the third period, with six 3rd-period comebacks through the first 15 games.

Frank Vatrano is off to a torrid start, with 11 goals and five assists while converting on 21.5 percent of his shots. Additionally, he has notched four powerplay goals and three game-winners. Mason McTavish has added seven goals and nine assists while nailing 15.6 percent of his shots. Moreover, he has been exceptional in the faceoff circle, winning 123 faceoffs and losing only 92. Ryan Strome has tallied two goals and 12 assists. Likewise, Troy Terry has had five goals and seven assists, with two powerplay goals. Rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has scored one goal and nine assists., while also leveling 24 hits and blocking 18 shots.

Lukas Dostal will be the goalie in the net and comes in with a record of 5-2 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Ultimately, he looks to bounce back from his last performance on Friday, where he allowed the Philadelphia Flyers to score five goals on 35 shots.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can maintain possession and get some chances against the Avalanche. Also, they must stay out of the penalty box, which has been difficult this season, as they have the second-most penalties in the league.

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread

The Avalanche are one of the top teams in the league. Thus, they have plenty of playmakers that can make things happen. Their offense still has struggled to score, ranking 18th in goals.

Rantanen has 10 goals and 11 assists, including three powerplay conversions. Additionally, he has won 28 faceoffs and lost 29. MacKinnon has six goals and 12 assists. However, he has only scored on 8.8 percent of his 68 shots. But MacKinnon has only won 97 faceoffs and lost 114. Meanwhile, Makar has four goals and 14 assists, including one powerplay marker. Makar has also blocked 25 shots.

Georgiev has had an inconsistent season, going 8-4 with a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890. Therefore, he looks to replicate what he did on Monday and shut down the Ducks.

Final Ducks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are a powerhouse. Regardless, the Ducks are good enough ti hang around with them. The Avalanche might win this game, but the Ducks will keep it close as these teams battle it out until the very end.

Final Ducks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+100)