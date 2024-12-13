ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two struggling teams take to the ice as the Anaheim Ducks face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Ducks enter the game at 10-14-4 on the year, which is last place in the Pacific Division. They have lost five straight games overall. In their last game, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs took the 2-0 lead in the first period, but Frank Vatrano scored on the power play to make it a one-goal game. Both teams would get a goal in the second period, but there would be none in the third period as the Maple Leafs won the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 12-13-4 on the year which is last place in the Metropolitan Division. They have lost five of their last six games overall. In the last game, they faced the Washington Capitals. After a scoreless first period, the Blue Jackets took the lead on a Zach Weresnki power-play goal. The Capitals would tie the game up in early in the third period, which would lead to overtime. There, Aliaksei Protas would win the game in overtime for the Capitals.

Here are the Ducks-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Blue Jackets Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +142

Columbus Blue Jackets: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Ducks vs Blue Jackets

Time: ET/PT

TV:

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Troy Terry leads the way for the Ducks from the top line. He leads the team in goals, points, and assists this year, coming in with eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 total points. Terry has also been strong on the power play, with four goals and three assists this year. He is joined on the line by Frank Vatrano. Vatrano comes into the game with seven goals and seven assists, good for 14 points, third on the team. The line is finished off by Ryan Strome. Strome comes into the game with five goals and nine assists, plus three assists on the power play. He is second on the team in points this year.

Meanwhile, Cutter Gauither has been solid this year for the Ducks. He has four goals and eight assists this year, with two goals and two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Alex Killorn has four goals and seven assists on the year. Finally, Leoo Carlsson has six goals and five assists on the year, with two goals and an assist on the power play.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The leading point scorer this year comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski comes into the game with ten goals and 20 assists on the year, to lead the team with 30 points. He also has four goals and seven assists on the power play. The top line is led by Sean Monahan this year for the Blue Jackets. He is third on the team in points this year, having nine goals and 16 assists on the year. He has scored three times on the power play as well. Kent Johnson joins him on the top line. Johnson has nine goals and eight assists this year.

The second line features Kirill Marchenko, who it ties for the team in goals while sitting second on the team in points. Marchenko has ten goals and 17 assists on the year, good for 27 points. On the third line, Cole Sillinger has been solid. He has four goals and 14 assists on the year. Finally, Yegor Chinakhov comes in with seven goals and seven assists on the year.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets. He is 9-8-2 on the year with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. It has been an up-and-down last few starts. Last time out, he gave up five goals on 24 shots, but he has been over .900 in save percentage in three of the four starts prior to that. The Blue Jackets are expected to be shooting on John Gibson in this one. He is 4-4-1 on the year with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has lost each of the last four games, and last time out gave up five goals on 34 shots.

Final Ducks-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.31 goals per game, but they have been struggling on defense, sitting 30th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Still, the Ducks struggle to score. They are scoring just 2.36 goals per game this year while sitting 16th in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Blue Jackets have the better goalie and will score well in this one.

Final Ducks-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (-172)