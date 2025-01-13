ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Anaheim Ducks head across the country to take on the Washington Capitals Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Capitals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Ducks-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Capitals Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +235

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Ducks vs. Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: KCOP, Victory+, Monumental Sports Network

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks have to find a way to slow down the Capitals. This means Anaheim has to be at their best in the defensive zone. Anaheim is tied for seventh in the NHL in total save percentage, so they can save shots. However, that is because they allow so many pucks on net. The first thing the Ducks have to do is limit the looks the Capitals get. If they can get their bodies in front of the puck, and make it tough on Washington to get any clean looks, the Ducks will be able to hold them to a low goal total. This would help them win.

The Capitals are on a little win and loss streak. In their last 14 games the Capitals have won only seven of them. They win and then lose, and that has been going on for the last 14 games. In those matchups, the Capitals are scoring under 2.93 goals per game. Keeping Washington under three goals would be very beneficial for Anaheim. When the Capitals score under three goals this season, they are 2-9-2. It does not happen often, but it has been happening a little bit more lately. If the Ducks can play well in the defensive zone, there is a chance for them.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals got Alexander Ovechkin back from injury in late December, and they need him. With Ovechkin on the ice, the Capitals score 4.04 goals per game. Without him, that number drops to 2.94 goals per game. Along with that, Washington is 18-5-4 when Ovechkin is active this season. He is the leader of the team and it shows in all parts of the game. With him playing, the Capitals are a very hard team to beat, especially against a struggling team like the Ducks.

Anaheim has lost four of their last five games. They have allowed 3.6 goals per game in their last five, which includes giving up six in each of their last two games. The Capitals are one of the best scoring teams in the NHL as they rank second in goals per game. Along with that, Washington leads the league in shot percentage. The Capitals should not have any problem putting up three or four goals in this game. In fact, when Washington scores at least three goals, they are 26-1-3. If they can get to that three-goal mark, the Capitals will win.

Final Ducks-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are not playing well, and that is going to show in this game. They have to travel across the country, and the Capitals are just the better team in general. I will be taking the Capitals to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Ducks-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (-112)