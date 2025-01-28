ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken may not be the most appealing matchup of the season, as both teams sit with abysmal records and rank in the bottom third of the league in most important categories. However, the interesting thing about these games is that they are sometimes the most exciting to watch. It isn't over for the Ducks or Kraken this season, as they sit just seven and eight points back of the final wild-card spot. It'll take a miracle to climb the ranks and steal a playoff berth, but we have seen stranger things happen in this league. The teams split a home-and-home series in November, each earning a win on the other team's home ice. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Kraken prediction and pick.

Ducks-Kraken NHL odds

NHL Odds: Ducks-Kraken Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +110

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 6 (-105)

Under: 6 (-115)

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: KHN, Victory+

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks started their climb back up the standings by winning two consecutive games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators. Their offense looked like they were finally waking up as they scored five goals in back-to-back games. It might not predict future success, as the Ducks had lost seven of eight games before those two wins and didn't score more than two goals twice over that span. However, you can't ignore when a team has a good feeling going, and that's what is happening with the Ducks.

The Ducks hope Trevor Zegras can rediscover his game. He was the first star of the game in their last meeting with the Predators. Zegras returned from an injury against the Panthers, and they have played better ever since. This could be a coincidence or a sign of things to come.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been playing well over their last ten games by their standards, winning half of the contests. They have three wins in their previous five games, but it seems like they can't get over the hump against the league's best teams. Their five losses have come against the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets, Detroit Red Wings, and Columbus Blue Jackets. However, the good news is the Ducks don't fall in that category.

The Ducks snapped the winning streak in the teams' last meeting, but it's hard to overlook the Kraken's success against Anaheim. The Ducks get beaten by most of the league's teams, but you'd expect the meetings between these two teams to be a bit tighter. However, the Kraken owned an eight-game winnings streak over the Ducks, which included them scoring three or more goals in every game. The Ducks have historically been a successful matchup and could continue in this game.

Final Ducks-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are rolling, but it feels predictable for the franchise to win two games in a row and lose momentum in a winnable game against the Kraken. Seattle has been performing well against the league's bottom-feeders, and we expect them to pull off another victory in this game. Take Seattle to win in a close one.

Final Ducks-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken ML (-130)