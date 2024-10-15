Duke basketball player Caleb Foster is in awe of the freshmen that are running the floor this year. The Blue Devils guard says that the freshmen class led by Cooper Flagg will turn some heads this season.

“I mean, really all of them. They all bring different aspects of the game –Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris, Cooper Flagg, and the others,” Foster said, per Hoops Hype. “They pick up concepts really fast, are able to adapt, and can play in different positions, which makes them unbelievable.”

Duke basketball has the no. 1 basketball recruiting class in the country, according to many outlets and scouting services. The gem of the class is Flagg, a 6-foot-10 big man who is the no. 1 overall freshman prospect in the country, per ESPN. Flagg is so well-received that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban thinks some NBA teams will tank to try and get him.

Duke basketball 2024-25 season outlook

Duke is coming into the 2024-25 season as one of the teams favored to win not only the ACC, but possibly also a national championship. The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Flagg, and coach Jon Scheyer's program.

Foster says he thinks the freshmen will be able to handle that pressure.

“I mean, they pick things up fast. We don’t have to repeat stuff two or three times, like you might expect with freshmen, which is great. It helps us get a lot more done,” Foster added.

Flagg is considered to play significant minutes right away for the team. Foster is also considered one of the leaders on the Duke basketball team. Last season, Foster averaged nearly 8 points a game. He shot better than 40 percent from the perimeter, while also making 43 percent of his shots from the field.

There are also high expectations for Scheyer, who is entering his third year with the program. He made the NCAA Elite Eight last season, in just his second year with the school. The former Duke basketball player took over after legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski retired following the 2022 season.

Duke starts its season on November 4 against Maine. The Blue Devils are ranked no. 7 in the preseason Associated Press College Basketball poll.