Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban is sharing his view about today's NBA. Cuban thinks the league is as good as it has ever been in one aspect.

“Now, everybody's competitive,” Cuban said. “There are a lot of really good teams.”

Cuban made the comments on the ESPN show First Take, with sports analyst Stephen A. Smith. Cuban went on to say that it would be difficult for any team, including his Mavericks, to win 60 games in today's NBA landscape.

“I remember being in meetings and having small market teams come in and just beg for revenue sharing and this and that,” Cuban added. “Now everybody is competitive. There's going to be teams that tank for Cooper Flagg, and so that might not work as well as the NBA wants.”

Cuban is well-known for voicing his opinions in the media. Unlike many other NBA owners, Cuban frequently speaks out about political issues and other matters. In recent months, he has spoken critically about 2024 Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Mavericks look to return to the NBA Finals this season

Cuban's leadership helped the Dallas Mavericks win an NBA Finals in 2010-11. Dallas returned to the final last season, but lost to the Boston Celtics. Dallas will look to return to the Finals in back-to-back years, for the first time in franchise history.

As Cuban stated, it won't be easy for the Mavericks to do that. There are a lot of great teams in the Western Conference, including the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder to name a few. The East also has a great deal of loaded talent in the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think the competitive balance is great,” Cuban added.

The Mavericks have one of the very best players in the league in Luka Doncic, who was pivotal to the team's run last season. The guard from Slovenia averaged nearly 34 points a game last season. He's averaged more than 30 a game his last two years in the NBA. Doncic was selected in the 2018 NBA Draft as the third overall pick.

The NBA season begins on October 22. There will be plenty of great competition this season for Cuban and other NBA fans to feast on. Cuban was principal owner of the Mavericks, but relinquished those duties in 2023. He's still part owner of the team, but in a smaller capacity.

Dallas starts their season on October 24 against the San Antonio Spurs.