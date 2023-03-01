Legendary college basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski is no longer calling the shots for Duke basketball. He had coached the Duke Blue Devils for so long that it can still feel unreal up to this day not to see him drawing up plays and motivating the players from the sidelines.

Duke basketball fans certainly miss seeing Mike Krzyzewski. But for Coach K, perhaps unlike most other retired head coaches from even other sports, he seems to be completely content with where he is now.

“When I say I don’t miss it, it doesn’t mean I didn’t love it,” Krzyzewski said, per Brendan Marks of The Athletic. “I just think I squeezed every bit of joy from that sponge, you know?”

For over four decades, from 1980 to 2022, Krzyzewski roamed the sidelines for Duke basketball. No coach would last that long without being successful, and the Blue Devils were lucky enough to be served by one of the best ever to do it. During his time as head coach of Duke basketball, Krzyzewski steered the Blue Devils to five NCAA championships, 13 appearances in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, 15 ACC tournament titles, and 13 regular-season championships in the ACC. On top of those, he led Team USA to three gold medal wins in the Olympics.

Stepping into the position vacated by Krzyzewski is Jon Scheyer, who has been doing a generally admirable job coaching the Blue Devils, who are on pace to make it to the NCAA tournament in the first year after the Coach K era in Durham.