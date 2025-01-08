Jon Scheyer and Duke basketball earned an impressive 76-43 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The icing on the cake was an emphatic dunk by star freshman Cooper Flagg.

Up 11 early in the second half, Flagg stole the ball and took off. While he was met in the paint, it was no issue for Flagg, who went right through the defender for the slam.

Scheyer has seen plenty of sensational dunks during his time on Duke's sidelines, including some ferocious slams from Zion Williamson. The Blue Devils head coach said he saw some Williamson come out of Flagg against Pitt. It was another example of the fire Flagg plays with, via David Hale of ESPN.

“We've had a few guys through the years to make a couple plays that just spark everybody in the building,” Scheyer said. “That was one of those moments tonight.”

“He gets angry, but he's loose at the same time,” Scheyer continued. “He loves being in the arena, but he's got an edge to him now, and it can go quick. We saw that tonight. He picked up his third [foul] and it just got him going.”

Flagg admitted that he was indeed angry after picking up his third foul. But at the same time, he wasn't crafting grand plans to drop the hammer on Pitt.

“I almost blanked out as soon as I jumped, and everything from that was just a flash,” Flagg said. “I jumped, my mind went blank, and it all happened really fast.”

After Flagg's dunk, Duke basketball went on a 37-21 run. Flagg himself finished the game with, 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Fourteen points, seven rebounds and all five assists all came in the second half.

Cooper Flagg is widely considered the favorite to go No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft. His viral play against Pitt will only widen the gap between him and number two.