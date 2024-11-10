Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is known for his unique personality but might want to see a sleep psychologist after his latest dream. The 39-year-old NBA superstar shared his latest midnight adventure on social media, telling his fans that he dreamt about playing at Duke with Mike Krzyzewski.

“Just woke up from having a dream,” James tweeted. “I was playing for Duke for Coach K inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! It was INSANE in there. Told Coach K it was an honor to suit up for him and he said the same thing back to me. He’s such a LEGEND! Then…..

“It turned right into a concert,” James continued. “Snoop & Dre were the performers and they was doing the song ‘The Next Episode.' The roof inside Cameron damn near came off! Haha. Then my [alarm] went off and I woke up.”

James' dream was apparently an eventful day as he watched a Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre concert after playing a game for Duke with Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski, arguably the greatest college basketball coach of all time, retired from Duke at the end of the 2021-2022 season. He is the all-time NCAA wins leader after 42 years of building the Blue Devils into a powerhouse in Durham.

Duke recruited LeBron James in 2003

At the time James was graduating from high school, he was unsurprisingly heavily recruited by several high-profile colleges. Krzyzewski and Duke were one of the many schools attempting to convince the phenom to attend school instead of directly declaring to the NFL draft to no avail.

James instead went on to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft. The class is still considered one of the greatest of all time as it also included the likes of Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony, David West and Chris Kaman.

While James clearly made the right decision, he appears to still often wonder what it would be like to play for Krzyzewski. However, he has repeatedly said that if he went to college, it would have been Ohio State. The Buckeyes head coach at the time was Jim O'Brien, though he would be infamously fired in 2004 and replaced by Thad Matta.

As a native of Akron, James is still a fan of the Buckeyes with his Ohio roots running deep. He is often seen attending both football and basketball games in Columbus in the NBA offseason. James still owns a home in Ohio despite now living in Los Angeles.