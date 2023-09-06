Duke football's star QB Riley Leonard is helping to turn the program into an ACC power on the field, while also trying to maintain a successful career as a student-athlete in the classroom of the highly competitive institution.

Leonard used his post game interview on ESPN to shout out his professor, asking for an extension on a late assignment that was due that night. On Tuesday afternoon, Professor Taylor responded to Leonard via Duke University's Twitter account with a hilarious clap back.

“Hey Riley, great game last night. It was so exciting, congrats to you and all your teammates,” Taylor said in the video. “But you know, Wesley Williams and the other linemen in the class prepared ahead of time, so why can't the quarterback. So no way man, no extension.”

Sorry, Professor Taylor says no special treatment for quarterbacks 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/49pHh8KPZY — Duke University (@DukeU) September 5, 2023

The Blue Devils took home a program-defining victory on Labor Day night with their upset of the 9th ranked team in the nation, thanks in part to Leonard's leadership and play-making. It was their first win over a top-10 team since 1989, and they got the upset as 13-point underdogs in front of a packed Wallace Wade Stadium.

Leonard and his team will go from their toughest test to their easiest in one week, as they revert to take on FCS Lafayette on Saturday night. They will look to hone an offensive unit that emerged on Monday, and use it to prepare for a tough ACC schedule that includes ranked opponents Notre Dame, Florida State, and North Carolina later this fall.

Despite the upset, Duke still sits back with middle of the pack odds to win the conference. They are in the sixth-best position at +1400, per FanDuel Sportsbook, and far off from current leader FSU at +105.