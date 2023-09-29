One of the biggest games in the history of Duke football will be taking place in Durham, North Carolina this weekend. The Blue Devils made a statement to the ACC in week one of the college football season when they beat Clemson, and now they are 4-0 and ranked #17 in the country. College GameDay is coming to town this week as Duke is hosting Notre Dame football, and it is expected to be a great game. The Fighting Irish are ranked #11 in the country and just suffered their first loss of the season last week against Ohio State.

This is a massive game for both Duke and Notre Dame. Numerous sports shows are in Durham this week with College GameDay, and one of those is the Pat McAfee Show. McAfeee had Duke quarterback Riley Leonard as a guest on the show on Friday, and McAfee made a deal with him that if the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame, he will donate $100,000 to the Duke Children's Hospital. There's a little bit of extra motivation for Duke heading into this matchup.

Duke football is the home team in this one, but they are still the underdogs. The Fighting Irish are favored by 5.5 points, and this will certainly be the toughest test of the season so far for the Blue Devils. It will be a big challenge to slow down Notre Dame football QB Sam Hartman, but if they can do that, they should be able to hang around. It's going to be a fun night in Durham on Saturday.