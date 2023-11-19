Catherine Bach, who starred as Daisy Duke in the original The Dukes of Hazzard series, hints that a reboot is not out of the question.

The Dukes of Hazzard reboot? According to one of the hit show stars in the '80s, it could be a possibility.

Recently, at the Gallatin Comic Con, the show's stars Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke), John Schneider (Bo Duke), and Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) discussed a possible reboot, according to Fox News Digital.

A Dukes of Hazzard reboot speculation

Regarding a reboot, it's been speculated for a long time. Whether as a one-off show or an entire series, it's been something fans of the original show that ran from 1979 to 1985 have wondered about.

“As far as a Dukes reunion, anything is possible,” Bach said.

If there is a reboot ever, it sounds like the stars all get along and stay in touch after all these years.

“We have so much history and know everything about each other,” the Daisy Duke actress said. “The secret to our long friendship is caring. We have seen each other through the good times and sad times…I do count on my TV cousins, and I think they know they can always count on me.”

A reboot has been made of the show in the form of a movie. The Dukes of Hazzard came out in 2005, according to Rotton Tomatoes. However, it did not feature the original cast.

The movie version starred Johnny Knoxville (Luke Duke), Seann William Scott (Bo Duke), and Jessica Simpson (Daisy Duke). The reviews were dismal, with a 14% Tomatometer and 46% audience score.

Whether the original The Dukes of Hazzard cast will get together doesn't seem out of the question, but nothing is in production as of now.