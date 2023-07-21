Unfortunately, it appears that Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two could be delayed. The Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya-led sequel is the latest project to be affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Variety reported that Warner Bros. is currently looking at the possibility of shifting Dune: Part Two out of its November 3, 2023, slot and to 2024. Three different sources confirmed that. However, the film is a co-production with Legendary Entertainment, so the two sides will have to agree on a new date. A source added that Warner Bros. is yet to approach Legendary, however.

Given Dune: Part Two's A-list ensemble that includes the aforementioned Chalamet and Zendaya as well as the likes of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson, among many more. The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike restricts actors from promoting the work that's being released by the studios being struck. That leaves Warner Bros. in a tricky spot and makes it more understandable that they may want to shift to a later date when the strike is (hopefully) resolved.

Especially given the film festival rollout factor. In 2021, Dune premiered at the Venice Film Festival before making its way to TIFF later that fall and the NYFF. The film was reportedly not close to completion enough for it to make Venice this year, but without its cast being able to attend even if it did make it to a major film festival, it's probably the smart move to wait until everyone can participate in the promotion of the film.

Dune: Part Two is the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film. It will adapt the second half of Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi classic.

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released on November 3.