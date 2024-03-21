Now that Dune 2 (aka Dune: Part Two) is in theaters, everyone is setting their sights on an adaptation of Messiah. However, Denis Villeneuve has one condition to return to Arrakis.
Speaking to Empire, Villeneuve revealed that he's ready for a break from Arrakis. But when he does work on Messiah, it will need a “strong screenplay.”
“The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm,” he said. “We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper.”
Additionally, for Villeneuve to come back, it needs to top Dune 2.
“If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if I ever do Dune Messiah, [it's] because it's going to be better than Part Two,” Villeneuve confessed. “Otherwise, I don't do it.”
So, it sounds like Villeneuve won't return to Arrakis unless it seems worth it. The Messiah screenplay will have to top the achievement of the second Dune film.
What is Dune Messiah?
Messiah is the second book in Frank Herbert's Dune series. It follows Paul Atreides, now a dozen years into his reign as Emperor. During his reign, millions of deaths occur.
The story also includes a clone of Duncan Idaho, Paul's childhood mentor. Meanwhile, Chani becomes pregnant.
Messiah sets up another story, Children of Dune. However, it's unclear if that book will also be adapted down the line.
What could a Messiah film look like?
Obviously, some time may be needed to adapt Messiah on the big screen. Villeneuve's films adapted the rise of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet. However, the Call Me by Your Name actor is just 28 years old.
He's not a teenager, but it will be a while before he's old enough to play a seasoned Emperor Paul Atreides. His co-star and Chani actress Zendaya is only 27 years old herself. Perhaps Villeneuve's break from Arrakis allows for the actors to age up a bit.
However, if Villeneuve's eventual Messiah adaptation is accurate, it will mark the return of Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa). Adding Momoa to your ensemble is never a bad idea.
The Sci-Fi Channel had previously adapted Messiah and Children of Dune in a 2003 miniseries. Perhaps that can give somewhat of an idea as to what to expect in Villeneuve's film aesthetically. Still, Villeneuve himself has captured Arrakis in a distinct way in his two films.
What are the Dune films?
Denis Villeneuve adapted Frank Herbert's Dune book in two parts. The first was released in 2021 and starred Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, and Josh Brolin. The film grossed over $430 million at the box office.
In 2024, Dune: Part Two was released. The film has already out-grossed its predecessor, making over $500 million at the box office to date. Due to its success, a third film feels inevitable.
Hopefully, Villeneuve and Co. can come back refreshed and ready to adapt Messiah and make it better than Part Two.