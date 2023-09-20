Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve shared his review of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Villeneuve revealed that he saw an early screening of Oppenheimer. He dubbed the film “a masterpiece” and knew it was destined for success. The film has grossed over $912 million worldwide to date despite opening the same weekend as the biggest movie of the year, Barbie. It's also become the highest-grossing biopic of all-time, beating out the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

“But where it is rihgt now has blown the roof off my projection,” Villeneuve admitted. “It's a three-hour movie about people talking about nuclear physics.”

Based on the 2005 Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin biography, American Prometheus, Oppenheimer tells the story of the titular physicist. The film chronicles his career, involvement in the Manhattan Project and the development of the first nuclear weapons. It also shows the aftermath of it and its effect on the physicist and the world at large.

Cillian Murphy stars in the film as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh also star in the film. As many of Nolan's films go, Oppenheimer features a talented ensemble. Rami Malek, who starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, and Casey Affleck are just a few of the big names in the cast.

Denis Villeneuve is gearing up for the release of Dune: Part Two. The film was initially scheduled for a November 17 release. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the sequel will now open on March 15, 2024.