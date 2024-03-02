Dune: Part Two brings the epic conclusion to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. What goes down with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya).
What's Dune: Part Two about?
The latest Arrakis adventure continues the rise of Paul Atreides. After the events of the first film, he is seeking revenge against those that tore his family apart. He's also got to prove himself to the Fremen people.
At the same time, House Harkonnen is preparing for war against House Atreides. Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) prepares his nephew, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) to take on Paul.
Ending explained
Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe, makes his way into the fight at the end of the sequel. He confronts the Baron, and Glossu Rabban Harkonnen (Dave Bautista), who was benched for Feyd-Rautha earlier in the film, runs off. Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) confronts him and kills him with relative ease.
Earlier in the film, Paul drank the Water of Life like his mother. This led to him seeing a clear vision of his sister Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy). He also realizes that the Baron is his maternal grandfather in this moment, which changes everything for him.
Their interaction is interrupted by Paul. He kills the Baron, greeting his “grandfather,” and avenges his father's death.
A knife fight
Paul then threatens to destroy all of Arrakis' spice unless the Emperor surrenders. Feyd-Rautha intervenes, challenging Paul for the throne and uses the Emperor's blade.
They have a close duel. It appears that the sadistic Feyd-Rautha has the upper hand, as he is physically more imposing than Paul. Ultimately, the young Atreides wins the fight, stabbing Feyd-Rautha right in the heart, despite being stabbed himself.
The Emperor then surrenders and gives up his daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), to Paul. He chooses to wed her much to the chagrin of Chani. The Great Houses don't accept Paul's rise to the throne, and he orders the Fremen army to “send them to paradise.”
Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is shown one last time. The inside of her belly is shown as she talks to her unborn daughter. This is the beginning of the Muad'Dib's holy war and
She storms off, and Dune: Part Two ends with Chani calling another sandworm and preparing to take off.
Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1.