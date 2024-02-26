Timothée Chalamet won't rule out superhero movies despite Leonardo DiCaprio‘s advice.
Speaking to the New York Times, Chalamet recalled DiCaprio's advice. However, he didn't rule out a superhero movie if the script is right.
“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.' Which I thought was very good,” he said.
His Dune director Denis Villeneuve then asked which advice he follows. “I follow them both!” Chalamet revealed. “But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight. If the script was great, if the director was great, I'd have to consider it.”
Currently, the superhero movie genre is in flux. 2023 was filled with box office disappointments like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Flash, and The Marvels. And this year, Deadpool and Wolverine is the only major MCU or DCU release coming to the big screen. Perhaps the fad is slowly coming to an end.
Timothée Chalamet
Despite being on of the biggest stars in the world, Chalamet has found a way to resist the superhero movie genre. He first gained notoriety for appearing in Homeland in 2012. Just a couple of years later, he found success on the big screen starring in Interstellar.
He would subsequently star in Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, The French Dispatch, and Don't Look Up. Some of Chalamet's other credits include Bones and All and Wonka.
In 2021, Chalamet starred in Denis Villeneuve's Dune as Paul Atreides. The sequel, Dune: Part Two, will be released on March 1. He stars alongside returning cast members Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux also star in the film.