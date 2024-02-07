Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya get real about their feelings about the kissing scenes between the two in Dune.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya star together in the Dune and have some romantic scenes between the two, however because their friends in real life (and are in relationships with other people) the shots can get award. The co-stars spoke up about the kissing scenes between the two in the franchise in a new interview.

“It’s weird as hell, ’cause we’re so close, platonically,” Chalamet said per Entertainment Tonight. “In the scope of the movie, it’s totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work.”

“I don’t know what that says about the nature of our jobs,” he jokingly added, “but it’s just another day of work.”

It’s definitely strange,” Zendaya said. “I think both of us are just like, ‘All right. This is our job. OK, we’re going to do this.'”

Zendaya added: “In this specific love story, I think we’re so grateful to have Denis at the helm of this very special thing. He always found a way to somehow — amongst all of the epicness that is the Dune universe — find a way to carve out a very sentimental, beautiful love story that is, I feel, in many respects, earned.”

“You see, throughout the film, the moments between them. The things that are unsaid,” she said of the characters’ relationship in the film. “The glances between characters — there’s so much said just with looks. I think it happens with all the characters, and specifically Paul and Chani.”

“I think we’ve built a lot just within brief glances, with whatever they’re holding inside,” the actress added. “[It may be] a brief moment between us, but so much can be said.”

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Real Life Loves

Both of the stars are currently dating other people. Zendaya is currently dating actor Tom Holland, who was previously co-stars in the Spiderman franchise. Zendaya and Holland have been dating for about three years. As for Chalamet, he is dating beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. The two have been dating for several months.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1.