Dune star Timothée Chalamet probably saw Top Gun: Maverick more than you.

Chalamet's wild Top Gun 2 claim

Speaking to GQ for their November profile, Chalamet revealed that he saw Top Gun: Maverick eight times in theaters. He thinks “it was one of the greatest films I've ever seen.”

Additionally, he treated his Dune: Part Two cast and crew to a private screening of the film in Budapest.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is the long-awaited sequel to 1986's Top Gun. Tom Cruise once again played the role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Like many legacy sequels, the film combines OG cast members like Cruise and Val Kilmer with a younger cast.

Miles Teller and Glen Powell led the younger group of stars in the film. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Herris, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell also starred in the film. One of 2022's biggest success stories, Top Gun: Maverick was the second-highest-grossing film of the year, making nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

Dune: Part Two

In the Dune sequel, Timothée Chalamet once again plays Paul Atreides. The film will continue chronicling his rise to power as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen and seeks revenge against those that tore his family apart. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgård all reprise their roles from the first film. Austin Butler, Florence Push, and Léa Seydoux make their franchise debuts.

Originally slated for a November 17 release, the SAG-AFTRA strike caused Dune: Part Two to move to next spring.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 15, 2024.