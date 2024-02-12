Dunkin will release a new merch line in the wake of their Super Bowl 58 ad with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady.

In the wake of Dunkin‘s hilarious Super Bowl 58 ad with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the coffee company has made a big decision.

Merch drop

On February 12, Dunkin will drop a new line of merchandise for their Super Bowl ad. The shop will be open at 12 pm ET. Fans with a special passcode can enter earlier.

The new clothing line features some amazing items. Those include tracksuits and fuzzy bucket hats like the ones seen in the Super Bowl 58 ad. Stainless steel tumblers will also be available. This is all in addition to the new DunKings iced coffee and Munchkins skewers that will be available at Dunkin locations.

Dunkin's Super Bowl ad featured Affleck, Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, and Jennifer Lopez. In a recording studio, the group performs a song for the coffee brand.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been good friends and collaborative partners for years. “You remember when I said I'd do anything for you? This is anything,” Damon says at the end of the ad.

Their partnership goes back to Good Will Hunting, which they co-wrote together. The film was a massive success, receiving nine Oscar nominations and winning Best Original Screenplay. They have continued working together and both starred in Air, which Affleck directed. Their company, Artists Equity, will recently boarded the U2 documentary, Kiss the Future, which will be released in AMC Theatres soon.

Dunkin has been getting huge A-listers to join their company's ads. Affleck has been a mainstay of their recent marketing campaigns, which have also featured Ice Spice. A few years ago, the brand also collaborated with Charli D'Amelio.