Comedian Kevin Hart is opening up about how the Netflix roast went for NFL legend Tom Brady. Brady has since gone on to say he regrets participating in the event. Hart thinks he can understand why Brady made that comment, but isn't sure the quarterback truly regrets the whole experience.

“I think what he is referring to is saying, ‘I could have tapered it a little differently,' saying or having a conversation pre ‘of guys let's go and do this but let's not touch this',” Hart said in an interview with TNT's Taylor Rooks. A clip of that conversation was posted to Instagram.

Hart was the host of the roast, which got big ratings for Netflix. Brady was the subject of some good-natured ribbing from several NFL and entertainment celebrities. This included Bill Belichick and Drew Bledsoe, among many others. While Brady has expressed some regrets about participating, Hart believes that overall Brady was okay with the majority of what happened.

Tom Brady's life after the NFL

Tom Brady will forever be known as one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all-time. He led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships, then one another one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He holds several league records, including the most wins by a quarterback. Brady was famously selected very late in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Patriots. His journey in the NFL has been the subject of documentary films and much press.

Following his lengthy career, the NFL legend is starting a new journey as actor and celebrity. Brady now appears in several television commercials including for Hertz rental cars, and BetMGM. Brady is also going to be working as a broadcaster for Fox during the 2024 NFL season. He will be providing color commentary, and has a very nice contract to go with that job.

Despite the massive ratings for the Netflix roast, Brady came out saying he didn't feel good about the evening. He especially felt uncomfortable with how the event affected his children.

“I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” Brady said, per The Pivot Podcast and reported by The Cut . “It’s the hardest part about … like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

Maybe with time Brady will come to have different feelings about his Netflix roast. The event had some truly great moments, including Belichick, Brady and Bledsoe doing a parody of their time together in New England. Belichick playfully joked with Bledsoe that he had to sit out of the Netflix event, so Brady could be the star of the roast. That mirrored history, as Brady was originally the backup to Bledsoe with the Patriots. Brady stepped in following an injury to Bledsoe, and never gave up that job.