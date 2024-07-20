It's no secret that rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage have been running rampant over the last few months. While there have been allegations regarding the cause of their rumored marital strife, fame has nothing to do with it, a source says.

“The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, “There are deeper issues.”

The source did not detail what the “deeper issues” might be.

This follows a separate source stating that the couple handles the attention their relationship brings.

“He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship,” that source said, adding at the time, “There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years.”

Affleck spoke about how asking Lopez to not have their relationship on social media in her documentary This Is Me…Now released earlier this year.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’ ” Affleck said in the documentary. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ ”

How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Coping With “Living Separate Lives”

While the two are currently “living separate lives” right now and that it was Lopez's idea that they “just take time to figure it out.”

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Another source told the publication that there is a “sliver of hope” for the couple to work things out.

This is not Lopez and Affleck's first time in a relationship. The two were previously engaged back in 2004 after dating for two years. They called off the engagement but continued to date for a short time before ending their relationship for good. However, back in 2021, the couple rekindled their romance and decided to finish what they previously started. They got married in Las Vegas in 2022.