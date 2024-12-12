Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s life was tragically cut short on Apr. 9, 2022, when he was hit by a dump truck while he was attempting to cross a highway in Florida on foot. And now, over two years later, there has been some closure regarding his passing and a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed by his estate.

Haskins' family reached a partial settlement with the driver of the truck back in 2023, but the wrongful death lawsuit, which claimed that Haskins was robbed and drugged by a group of individuals prior to his death, and that the driver of the truck that hit him was driving in a careless manner. However, it was announced on Thursday morning that the lawsuit had been dismissed.

“A significant development: Per Rick Ellsley, attorney for Kalabrya Haskins, as personal representative of the estate of Dwayne Haskins, Jr. a dismissal has been filed in the Florida wrongful death case. ‘Each of the various defendants have paid their respective settlements, so the wrongful death case in Florida is now closed,'” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s estate settles with defendants to wrap up lawsuit

According to a statement, the defendants in this lawsuit reached a settlement with Haskins' estate, resulting in them dismissing it, as there was no further need to pursue any legal actions. With Haskins' family and his estate content with the proceedings, they will thankfully be able to get some closure regarding the untimely death of the talented NFL quarterback.

After getting drafted with the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins spent two seasons with the Washington Redskins/Football Team before he latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers, although he ultimately did not take the field for them. He's best remembered for his dominant 2018 campaign in the world of college football with the Ohio State Buckeyes, which saw him throw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.