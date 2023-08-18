There has been a new development in the aftermath of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins' tragic death.

Haskins passed away on April 9, 2022 after being struck by a dump truck on a highway in Broward County, Florida.

Now, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Haskins' widow Kalabrya Haskins, who is the personal representative of the Haskins estate, has reached a joint settlement with the driver of the truck, the truck owner, and the truck broker, for an undisclosed sum of money.

According to Rick Ellsley, attorney for Kalabrya Haskins as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dwayne Haskins, Jr.: There are now settlements with the truck driver, truck owner, and truck broker. The case continues to proceed against the other defendants.

The news report came via Rick Ellsey, who is an attorney for the Haskins estate.

Dwayne Haskins accomplished a lot in his heart-wrenchingly short life. After becoming a high school football standout in the state of Maryland, Haskins joined the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he earned the starting job for the 2018 season and set school records, eclipsing 4,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns on the season.

After spending the first few years of his professional career with Washington, Haskins joined the Steelers in 2021 as a backup and resigned with the team just weeks before his untimely passing.

Haskins' death caused an outpouring of grief and condolences from both the NFL and the sports world as a whole. The Steelers honored Haskins throughout last season by wearing a patch with the number three on their helmet, signifying the number Haskins wore with the team.

Ohio State also honored Haskins during their 2022 spring game, wearing Haskins' initials on their helmets in addition to displaying a tribute video to the late quarterback on the big screen.

Haskins was just 24 years old when he passed away.