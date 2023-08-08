Another day, another L for Colin Cowherd.

The Herd host never shies away from discussing controversial topics on his show but on Tuesday, he took that to another level and pissed off a lot of people on Twitter in the process. Cowherd discussed the quarterbacks that he believes “can” win a Super Bowl and then had a long list of QBs who “can't” win a title, although there was a typo. On that list, he had the late Dwayne Haskins and even mentioned his name and didn't correct himself. Absolutely sickening.

Here are some of the reactions to FS1 and Cowherd's massive mistake:

This is awful from FS1, Colin Cowherd and everyone invovled. Cowherd made a list of "QBs that can’t win a Super Bowl" and including the late Dwayne Haskins on it and then read his name as well and didn't correct himself. Just so bad all around.pic.twitter.com/HlAtO9Tf3V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 8, 2023

This is really bad. Colin Cowherd shows a graphic of “QBs that can’t win a Super Bowl” and the late Dwayne Haskins was on it. Wow. (Via @jasrifootball) pic.twitter.com/OLvMGOauFz — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) August 8, 2023

Naming Dwayne Haskins as a QB who can’t win a Super Bowl the whole production team needs to be fired — ⚜️The B-U-N™⚜️ (@BayouBun) August 8, 2023

While blaming Colin Cowherd is totally reasonable for even saying Haskins' name in the first place, the entire production team is probably even more to blame for putting such a graphic up. Come on. It's common knowledge that Haskins passed away last April after he was struck by a dump truck in Florida.

This isn't the first time Cowherd has made debatable comments on air and it certainly won't be the last. Just a few weeks ago, he and Jason McIntyre discussed the possibility of a Shohei Ohtani blockbuster deal and said the Angels could technically trade draft picks if they moved their superstar. You can't do that in the MLB. Needless to say, he got roasted for that as well.

Anyway, Cowherd should be apologizing ASAP for mentioning Haskins as a QB who will never win a Super Bowl because that is absolutely unacceptable.

A major blunder by the FS1 team.