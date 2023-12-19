DeMarcus Cousins' recent decision to sign a deal to play basketball in Taiwan drew a reaction from Dwight Howard

It was recently announced that DeMarcus Cousins signed a deal to play basketball in Taiwan. Another former NBA star big man is excited for Cousins, as Dwight Howard shared his thoughts on the situation, via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“If I had 84 imagine boogie,” Howard wrote.

Howard played in Taiwan this past season so he's familiar with the league. Cousins is set to join the Taiwan Beer Leopards of the T1 League. The team's CEO released a statement following the Cousins announcement, via ESPN.

“We're confident that with [Cousins'] all-around skills, he'll bring a totally new chemistry to the Leopards.”

DeMarcus Cousins' All-Star NBA career

Cousins could still end up returning to the NBA at some point in the future. If Cousins has already played his final game in the league, he should be proud of his career.

He was one of the best big men in the entire NBA during his prime, making four consecutive All-Star teams from 2014-2018. He debuted in the league with the Sacramento Kings. Although Sacramento struggled overall, Cousins provided fans with hope.

He ended up getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2016-17 season. Cousins continued to find success early in his time with the Pelicans, and he joined the Golden State Warriors following the 2017-18 campaign.

He unfortunately suffered an ACL injury and was never the same superstar-caliber player. DeMarcus Cousins last appeared in a game at the NBA level in 2021-22. He's been connected to various teams since then, but nothing has come to fruition.

Now, he will receive the opportunity to continue playing basketball in Taiwan. And if he performs well, then perhaps an NBA team will reach out.