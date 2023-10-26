Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade enjoyed a terrific NBA career that lasted 17 seasons. He's a 13-time All-Star and will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in August 2023. While Wade is now venturing into ownership with the Utah Jazz and Chicago Sky, his wife is always alongside him. In this post, we're looking at Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union.

Dwyane Wade's wife: Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union didn't need Dwyane Wade to gain fame. She's already been doing that on her own. Union was born in Omaha, Neb., and moved to California as a teenager. After initially returning to her hometown, she returned to SoCal and attended UCLA.

Acting wasn't even a thought in Union's mind at the time. During her senior year, she interned at a modeling agency as an office worker. However, clients kept mistaking her for an actual model. After graduating from university, the agency offered her a contract. She accepted in the hope of paying off her student loans.

That was just the start of becoming an actress. Several years later, she had her first official audition for Saved By The Bell. Since then, she has appeared in countless movies and shows like Friends, Sister Sister, Bad Boys, Bring It On, and more. She also spent one season as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Dwyane Wade meets Gabrielle Union

While Wade and Union didn't tie the knot until 2014, she first met him in 2007 at a Super Bowl party when he was still married to his ex-wife. Coincidentally enough, Union just divorced her ex, former NFL running back Chris Howard. She even said in '14 that Wade's resume never made her think the two would have a lengthy relationship.

“When I met Dwyane, his résumé looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me,” Gabrielle told Glamour in 2014. “None of that screamed, ‘Let's have a lasting relationship.'



She also remembered barely talking to Wade because he didn't drink, while Union and her friends liked to have fun. Nonetheless, they kept in touch and eventually developed a relationship.

Dwyane Wade marries Gabrielle Union

When Wade got divorced in 2010, his ex, Siovaughn Funches, filed a lawsuit against Union for emotional distress, but it was dismissed. In January 2012, the couple officially appeared on the front of Essence Magazine. Despite a brief breakup in 2013 due to scheduling and time constraints, they continued their relationship, with Wade proposing in 2013 and tying the knot just under a year later in South Beach.

Union is the stepmother to his three boys, Zaire, Xavier, and Zion. While she has certainly become well-known due to her relationship with the former NBA star, her resume on the big screen is still impressive. She's appeared in movies and TV shows for the last 25 years. Her most recent film, The Perfect Find, was a hit on Netflix this summer.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union expand their family through surrogacy

The power couple even appeared in a Gatorade commercial and are frequently active together. While Union had trouble having a child due to adenomyosis, a condition that causes infertility, they welcomed their first newborn via surrogate in 2018, named Kaavia.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle and Dwyane opened up about the situation:

“We want her [Kaavia] to understand that she was so loved, wanted, desired, protected, and nurtured when she was just a thought,” Gabrielle shared. “We want her to know everything it took to bring her into this world, usually around the time she starts talking back. We want her to really understand what we went through. Luckily, she’ll have this special.”

Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

While Wade has an estimated $170 million net worth, he and Union signed a prenup before they married each other. But they have agreed to share things 50/50 in their marriage, which undoubtedly includes the $17.9 million mansion they own in Hidden Hills, Calif.

With Wade's countless children and a kid of their own now, Union is very busy being a mom and her adventures as an actress, while Wade is busy with the Jazz and Sky front offices. But they look happy as ever and make a brilliant couple. There it is. That's all you need to know about Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union.