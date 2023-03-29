A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are headed to Springfield, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting that the two NBA legends are among part of the group of finalists who are going to be elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“ESPN Sources: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich are among the finalists who’ve been elected into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023. Formal announcement will come at Final Four in Houston this weekend.”

Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki have long been viewed as virtual, sure-shot basketball Hall of Famers, given the body of work they each have put up during their respective playing career.

Dwyane Wade is a three-time NBA champion, all with the Miami Heat. He led the team to win the NBA title in 2006 when Miami came back from two games down in the NBA Finals to beat Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. He would again win rings with the Heat in 2012 and 2013. Nowitzki also won an NBA title in 2011, when the Mavs got their revenge on Wade and the Heat, who then had LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Dwyane Wade was named an NBA All-Star a total of 13 times, while Dirk Nowitzki earned 14 nods. The 7-foot sweet-shooting German won the NBA MVP award in 2007.

While Dwayne Wade never got to win an NBA MVP trophy, he owns a Finals MVP (2006) and two All-NBA First-Team selections. Nowitzki was a four-time All-NBA First-Teamer with a Finals MVP (2011) of his own as well.