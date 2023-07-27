Dwyane Wade carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy NBA career that saw him win three NBA championships, one Finals MVP, and 13 All-Star Game appearances. He also played for various teams, including the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With memorable performances in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a former NBA star like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dwyane Wade's $17.9 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif.

In 2018, Wade wrapped up a disappointing brief stint with the Cavaliers, where he reunited with LeBron James in the hopes of winning a championship. But while his Cavs stint was forgettable, the three-time NBA champion comforted himself by buying a Hidden Hills mansion for his wife, Gabrielle Union, and his children. The property purchase cost him nearly $18 million. It is not known how this factors into Wade's prenup with Union.

Here are some photos of Dwyane Wade's $17.9 million mansion in Hidden Hills.

Originally completed in 2018, Wade and his family moved in two years after its completion. The property encompasses 16,996 square feet of living space. It includes nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

The home features a distinct spiral staircase, white walls, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a home theater, a wine storage, a tasting room, a fitness gym, a spa and sauna station, and a master bedroom with a sleek bathroom.

While the home's interior is already great, there's also a lot to admire about the property's outdoors. The property's backyard features a cabana, a zero-edge swimming pool, a dining area, and plenty of landscaped grassy lawns. Furthermore, Wade should have no problems storing his luxurious car collection, as the property also includes a 12-car garage.

Wade is one of the most well-accomplished shooting guards in NBA history. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Wade has a net worth of around $170 million, which has remained steady the last few years. Apart from earning big money from NBA contracts, Wade also earns millions from lucrative endorsement deals.

Aside from the Hidden Hills mansion, Wade also owns a $6 million villa in Sherman Oaks, Calif., that encompasses 8,600 square feet of living space. Furthermore, the 13-time All-Star also has a Miami Beach mansion that is currently listed on the market for $29 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dwyane Wade's $17.9 million mansion in Hidden Hills.