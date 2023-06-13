Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union split their finances 50/50. That includes a prenup they both signed before getting married. On a podcast, the retired NBA star talked about their different financial approach and how they made headlines, per TooFab.

“I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said ‘you will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,'” said the basketball star. “So when we moved to [Los Angeles], my wife said ‘I got half on it you will never say my house again — you can say that in the arena!'”

The house isn't the only thing they split financially; anything regarding their daughter is split as well. “Anything that goes on with her, 50/50 we share it together,” he added. “We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it.'

The pay for their own things, he said. “I have 20 to 50 responsibilities and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad so she has a lot of things she's responsible for,” said Wade. “She pays 100% of that and you know what I do? I pay 100% of my life.”

Of course, this came with a prenup as well. Dwyane Wade said of his actress wife: “I told her the same way, ‘I’ll sign a prenup too. You're a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for yourself.'”

Last month, Gabrielle Union spoke up about how they keep everything separate, attracting attention from the masses. “It's weird to say I'm head of household, because in this household we split everything 50/50,” she said. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this – there's always this gorilla on your back – that's like, ‘You better work, you better work, you better work — are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat!'”