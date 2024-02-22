Who are the voices of EA College Football 25?

The EA Sports College Football 25 Announcers have been revealed, along with info about player compensation and all participating schools. Although we await the full reveal in May, EA Sports is slowly releasing more information to keep fans excited. College Football 25 received its first trailer not long ago, and while there's no gameplay just yet, there's plenty to discuss. So, who are the voices of EA College Football 25?

Who Are The Announcers of EA College Football 25?

I'm so excited to FINALLY announce that I'm part of @EASPORTSCollege. I'm proud to be a partner and one of the voices of the game once again – my 14th year in that role. #CFB25 #EAPartner https://t.co/zVKXxwtKw5 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 22, 2024

Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Jesse James Palmer are partnering up with EA Sports to be the voice of EA Sports College Football 25. Herbstreit, who will now serve his 14th role as announcer, returns once again to the College Football gaming scene. If you've played the EA NCAA series, you'll likely recognize him for his work on that series. Therefore, he returns once again to the broadcaster booth as he commentates over the action.

Fowler currently serve as the play-by-play announcer for Saturday Night Football on ABC. Additionally, he's also known for his work on College Football Gameday, which he appeared in for over two decades. Lastly, former NFL Quarterback and Florida Alum Jesse James Palmer joins the voice cast. Overall, he played five seasons in the NFL, mostly serving as a backup for Kerry Collins. He played for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers before joining the CFL in 2006.

Nevertheless, Palmer now serves as a College Football analyst, and a great choice for the EA College Football 25 voice cast. He brings a mix of professional and collegiate experience, with over 15 years of broadcasting experience.

Overall, we're pretty satisfied with the selection of talent for EA College Football 25, which includes Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, and Jessie James Palmer. All three bring a solid mix of experience in gaming and real-life College Football. Whether you're scoring a touchdown, or giving up a massive lead, these three will be there to make the experience more authentic.

However, it's possible we may see more Sports media personalities join the stacked roster of voices in the game. For now though, we know of three voices. Who knows? We might see more personalities join the cast just yet!

In other news, check out the latest news in EA College Football, like all 134 confirmed schools, and player compensation. We look forward to the full reveal this May!

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints.