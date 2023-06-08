EA Sports may not be teaming up with FIFA anymore, but their friendship with other partners is strengthening. Electronic Arts announced a multi-year deal with CONMEBOL, The continental governing body of football in South America. It is also the oldest continental confederation in the world. The agreement means that EA Sports will remain the exclusive sports video game partner for CONMEBOL. They'll have access to South American competitions in the upcoming EA Sports FC.

This partnership also means that they will become an official sponsor of the real-life CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina, a South American Women's Football Tournament.

Many fans were worried about the future of EA Sports' football games. Their long-lasting partnership with FIFA ended after a 30-year run. Generally, people were worried that they wouldn't see their favorite teams or players anymore.

Fortunately, their next football game will have over 9,000 licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues. Since then, they've also locked in exclusive deals with Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga, among others.

CONMEBOL is one of six confederations in FIFA, so to secure a deal with them is no small feat. With their renewed partnership with CONMEBOL, EA is keeping even more of their friends around.

EA Sports & CONMEBOL Excited For The Future of Football

David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC, is ecstatic for the renewed partnership. “Authenticity is at the very core of the EA SPORTS FC experience, and through our renewed partnership with CONMEBOL we can celebrate and elevate South American football on a global level. Our federation partners are key to building an innovative and evolving football platform for fans worldwide, and we are thrilled that CONMEBOL shares our vision for the future of football with EA SPORTS FC.”

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez, echoed his statements. “We are very pleased with the renewal of our partnership with EA SPORTS, a company that shares our commitment to expanding and developing South American football. CONMEBOL is committed to searching for new and better resources that enrich the experience for millions of fans in our continent and the world with our tournaments and competitions. On this path, EA SPORTS is a uniquely valuable ally.”

Additionally, EA Sports has the support from more than 300 global football partners. Their goal is to continue being the top football-simulation experiences in the world. Getting exclusive deals and licenses is the way for them to accomplish that.

Juan Emilio Roa, Marketing and Commercial Director for CONMEBOL, said how important the renewal is for the sport of football. “Fans are the backbone of global football, and a win for them is a win for the sport as a whole. By partnering with EA SPORTS FC, we are presenting fans with the best way to experience CONMEBOL football off the field and the ability to join a club that prides itself on inclusivity and advancement of the game we all love.”

Currently, the upcoming football simulation game has no release date, but we'll know more in July.

For more information on the upcoming EA Sports FC, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.