EA Sports FC is slowly creeping upon us. We can expect more updates on the new football simulation series around July this year, but in the meantime, fans like to speculate. Which teams be available? Will there be any changes to the gameplay? But there's one question that always sticks out: Who's going to be on the cover?

Let's take a moment to discuss some potential players who deserve to represent the next generation of EA Sports football simulation games.

Lionel Messi

Before you close out the window, we understand how obvious this decision is. However, Messi did win the World Cup, and with his decorated career, he's earned the right to be in the conversation. At 35 years old, no one was quite sure if Messi could help Argentina secure their first World Cup championship since 1986. The French national team was looking strong, and the final had to go into Penalties.

Argentina won the match, further cementing Messi's status as a legendary player. The ten-time La Liga and four-time Champions League champion has more than made his case to be on the cover of a football game once again. Messi appeared on four straight FIFA covers in a row (FIFA 13-16). Being the cover athlete on EA Sports FC would be his 5th cover appearance on an EA Sports game.

If he somehow makes the cover two more times after that, he'll tie with Wayne Rooney for most cover appearances on an EA Sports game. Who knows what the future holds?

There is one burning question: Since there won't be a World Cup mode in EA Sports FC, would that in any way affect Messi's chance of being the cover athlete? We don't think so, but it's worth noting.

Kylian Mbappé

Another obvious choice. One might argue that since he was on the cover of FIFA 23, Mbappé may not have a shot. But tell that to Wayne Rooney and Lionel Messi, who dominated FIFA covers for 11 consecutive years. Mbappé is arguably the best player in the world right now. At 24 years old he's been to the World Cup twice. In his second World Cup Final, Mbappé was the driving force that kept France in the game.

His footwork, dribbling, and shooting skills are a marvel to watch. He's already scored 4 goals in World Cup Finals, the most in the history of the sport. He's taking the world by storm, and we know he'll still have plenty left in the tank when the next World Cup comes around.

As a club player, Mbappé is nothing short of magnificent. He's already Paris Saint Germain FC's leading scorer of all time with 212 goals in 176 appearances. He's a five-time Ligue One Winner and three-time Coupes De France champion.

So there's no doubt about his skill and performance as a player. It's just a matter of if with EA Sports. Considering it's a brand new series it would make sense to go with someone young, and Mbappé fits that description.

Erling Haaland

Speaking of young players to represent a new generation of football, Manchester City's Erling Haaland could make a good case for the cover athlete. At just 22 years old, Haaland won his first ever Champions league title. He was the first player to score 25 goals in just 20 Champions League appearances. He's broken a multitude of other records and is an emerging star.

Depending on how much longer Haaland can keep playing successfully, EA Sports could have him as their cover athlete for years to come. Though he may not be as marketable as Messi or Mbappé just yet, Haaland is slowly fighting his way to the top, one record at a time.

We also think it'd be cool to have a cover with Erling and his father, Alfie, on the cover. Alfie also played with Manchester City briefly and enjoyed a long-lasting football career. Since EA Sports FC is the start of a new generation, having both athletes would signify a “passing of the torch” for both Haaland, and for EA Sports.

Honorable Mentions

While the following players may not be as marketable or popular, we still think they deserve recognition, and a shot at being the cover athlete.

Marcelo Brozović

Brozović is one of the best defensive talents in football and one of the main reasons Croatia performed so well in the last two World Cups. He just came off a close-loss to Manchester City in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final, where Inter Milan's defense allowed only one goal. While most FIFA athletes tend to be those who score all the goals, it would be nice to change things up and include a defensive minded player.

Alexia Putellas

She may not be as popular as Alisha Lehmann, but Alexa Putellas is widely considered to be the best female footballer right now. She's the first woman to win the UEFA Women's Player of The Year Award, Ballon d'Or Feminin, and Best FIFA Women's Player All in one year (2021). And in case that wasn't enough, she won all three again the following year. She also holds the most appearances for Spain with 100, further cementing her status as a footballer.

Karim Benzema

Benzema may be 35, but he recently won the Copa Del Ray, Club World Cup & The UEFA Super Cup. He hasn't been able to help his team secure a Champions League final appearance, but that shouldn't deter EA Sports from putting him in consideration. He's already won five Champions League titles throughout his career, well more than some teams even see in their lifetimes.

EA Sports FC

It will be interesting to see who becomes the cover athlete, and if they will remain for future EA Sports FC titles. Unlike Madden, it seems EA has no problem using the same athlete for consecutive years, so who knows? While it's exciting to guess who will be on the cover, we're also looking forward to glimpses of gameplay and features in the coming months.

No release date for EA Sports FC has been confirmed yet.