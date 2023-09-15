As anticipation builds for the release of EA Sports FC 24 in September, fans of Major League Soccer (MLS) can look forward to playing with some of their favorite superstars, reported by GOAL. The latest installment of the beloved FIFA series promises new features alongside the popular Career Mode and Ultimate Team. Here's a sneak peek at some of the top-rated MLS players featured in the game:

1. Lionel Messi | Inter Miami | 90

The Argentine legend, now with Inter Miami, is off to a strong start in MLS. His in-game card reflects his stellar 2022 FIFA World Cup performance, with only a slight one-point drop in rating from FIFA 23.

2. Sergio Busquets | Inter Miami | 83

The former Barcelona captain has made the move to MLS, resulting in a two-point downgrade on his card. Fans can anticipate special promotional cards with boosted stats for this experienced midfielder.

3. Jordi Alba | Inter Miami | 83

Tied with Busquets as the second-highest rated MLS player, Jordi Alba offers versatility and can be a valuable addition to both MLS and Spanish teams. His card provides great value for budget-conscious gamers.

4. Lorenzo Insigne | Toronto FC | 81

The Italian maestro sees a three-point rating drop following an underwhelming MLS campaign. Nevertheless, he maintains three stats above 80, making him a skilled option for gamers.

5. Giorgio Chiellini | LAFC | 80

At 39 years old, Chiellini's rating has declined by four points from FIFA 23. Despite slowing down, he retains impressive defensive stats that matter most in the game.

6. Hany Mukhtar | Nashville SC | 80

Reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar receives a noteworthy upgrade. However, some may argue that his shooting attributes are still underrated considering his 23-goal performance last season.

7. Carlos Vela | LAFC | 80

Despite helping LAFC win the 2022 MLS Cup and earning an MVP nomination, Carlos Vela's card experiences a minor one-point downgrade. Nevertheless, he maintains an impressive 82 dribbling rating.

As fans gear up to enjoy EA Sports FC 24, these MLS players are sure to be popular choices for gamers looking to conquer the virtual soccer world with their favorite stars.