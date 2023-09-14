Christian Pulisic, the talented USMNT and AC Milan player, has revealed his aspiration to share the pitch with Lionel Messi, naming the Argentine legend as the player he would most like to play alongside in his career, reported by GOAL. Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, has long been an inspiration to footballers worldwide.

Pulisic's admiration for Messi is well-known, and he recognizes that time may be running out to realize his dream, as Messi is now 36 years old and has committed to an initial two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

When asked about his dream teammate by Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic responded, “A footballer it would be nice to play with at least once? Messi, I've been watching him for ages.”

Currently representing AC Milan in Serie A, Pulisic joined the club from Chelsea during the summer of 2023. He has already integrated seamlessly into the Italian league and commented on some of his current teammates at San Siro.

Pulisic described Yacine Adli as the craziest, Pierre Kalulu as the quietest, and Rade Krunic as the smartest on the pitch. He praised Ruben Loftus-Cheek's skills, highlighted Tijjani Reijnders' ball-handling abilities, and emphasized Rafael Leao's talent as one of the best players in the world.

Pulisic, who has already made a positive impact at Milan with two goals in three Serie A appearances, recently represented the USMNT during the international break. He is set to return to Italy for a highly anticipated Milan derby against Inter on Saturday.

While Christian Pulisic's professional journey continues to evolve in Serie A, the possibility of sharing the field with Lionel Messi in the MLS remains an enticing prospect for the American star, should the opportunity ever arise.