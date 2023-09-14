Argentina managed to keep their talismanic captain, Lionel Messi, on the bench during their recent World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, thanks to a clever FIFA loophole, reported by GOAL. Despite Messi not being listed as a substitute for the match, he was able to sit on the bench due to a creative workaround.

The decision to rest Messi in the game against Bolivia was made early on, as the team wanted to preserve the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner's fitness in light of the high-altitude conditions in La Paz. Messi had recently picked up a slight knock but had delivered a match-winning performance against Ecuador to kick off Argentina's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Rather than forcing Messi to sit in the stands, Argentina took advantage of FIFA regulations by having their star player fill out a form registering him as an assistant coach. This allowed Messi to be present on the bench alongside head coach Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the team, even though he wasn't slated to play. His presence was not only a morale boost but also a testament to his leadership within the squad.

Speaking about Messi's choice to stay with the team, Nicolas Tagliafico said, “That's a bit of leadership too. He knew he wasn't going to play, he wanted to be there, he wanted to accompany us, and that shows what he is.”

With his international duties concluded, Lionel Messi is now heading back to the United States to rejoin Inter Miami. The club has benefited greatly from his presence, as he played a key role in their Leagues Cup triumph and helped secure a spot in the U.S. Open Cup final. As Messi returns to his club, Inter Miami fans will be eager to see their superstar in action once again when they face Atlanta United on Saturday.