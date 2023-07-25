EA Sports FC 24 is only months away from hitting store shelves. As EA's first football game without the FIFA name is aiming to be their best experience yet, fans may get a chance to find out for themselves sooner than expected.

As with many other EA Sports titles, a closed beta is on the way, which anybody can sign up to join. However, not everyone is going to receive a beta code. But if you'd like to take a shot and try, here's a guide on how to potentially receive a beta code.

EA Sports FC 24 – How To Sign Up For Closed Beta

First off, you're going to need an EA account, which you can create on their website. The next steps are fairly simple:

Go to Account Settings Under E-mail Preferences, select FIFA as your preferred game In the EA Playtesting tab, check off the box that says “Join EA Playtesting” You'll receive a form after, which you can fill out quickly.

And voila! You've successfully signed up to potentially receive a beta code. Once more, not everyone is going to receive access for upcoming closed beta. Typically, EA Sports delivers a limited number of codes throughout the beta process.

There's currently no date set for when the Beta begins. We're going to guess it will drop between early to mid August. It gives EA enough time to discover any bugs or performance issues, while fans test the upcoming game.

Don't be discouraged if you don't receive the code right away. The devs may hold more than one closed beta test, meaning there may be multiple opportunities for you to join. And if you still don't receive a beta key after some time, just know that the game is releasing in September, so you won't have to wait long.

Tips To Increase Your Chances

Here's a few things to up your chances of receiving a code:

In The E-mail preferences page, check the box that says “Yes, email me about EA's products, news, events, and promotions consistent with the EA Privacy and Cookie Policy”

EA chooses beta participants based on how much they play “specific modes” and how much they accomplish. So if you play plenty of FIFA and all the modes it has to offer, then chances are you'll receive a beta code.

Specific regions, like the U.S. and UK are more likely to receive beta codes, probably due to the big audience sizes.

We're not sure which modes will be offered in the closed beta test, nor which clubs and countries you can play with. We're assuming Kick-Off should be available, and perhaps maybe Career mode. For reference, the first Madden 24 closed beta offered franchise mode along with other modes players could tackle.

EA Sports FC 24 releases on September 29th, 2023, but Ultimate Edition owners get a whole week of early access. The game is coming out for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

While you're waiting for the EA's next big football installment, you can check out the Women's World Cup, which is underway until August 2oth. The tournament is still in its group stages, so there's plenty of Football left to watch for the next month.

For more on FC 24 and other sports games, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.