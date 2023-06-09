EA Sports UFC 4 released update 25.00 on Thursday and adds two new fighters to the game. The free update also added minor fixes to the game. Last month's update 24.00 included the release of another two fighters, Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

Let's dive right in and discuss everything that's new. First, let's discuss the minor changes.

Bug Fixes

Added general stability fixes.

Added performance improvements.

Other minor tweaks.

Since the launch of UFC 4, the game has been plagued with bugs and microtransactions that ruined the overall experience for many players. We're not sure if the stability fixes and performance improvements will fix the game, but hopefully it'll prevent any more problems.

Thankfully, the new fighters come free of charge and available upon downloading the update.

EA Sports UFC 4 Adds Dricus Du Plessis and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Dricus Du Plessis – Middleweight

Overall – 4/5 Stars

Grappling – 4/5 Stars

Striking – 4/5 Stars

Health – 4/5 Stars

Fighting since 2013, Du Plessis has been a two-time EFC Middleweight and former EFC Welterweight champion. Additionally, he is a KSW Welterweight champion. Nicknamed “Stillknocks”, Du Plessis holds a 19-2-0 record, with 18 of his wins by knockout (8) or submission (10). He is currently ranked #6 on the UFC Middleweight rankings.

He is set to take on Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 on July 8th.

Khalil Rountree – Light Heavyweight

Overall – 4/5 Stars

Grappling – 3.5/5 Stars

Striking – 4.5/5 Stars

Health – 4/5 Stars

Fighting since 2010, Rountree Jr's story is an inspiration for many who want to grow strong. At age 20 he was 300 pounds when he joined the Wand Fight Team Gym. Now, he's 205 lbs of pure muscle. Rountree holds a 12-5-0 record with one No Contest. He is currenly ranked #13 on the UFC Light Heavyweight Rankings.

His fight with Chris Daukaus was rescheduled to August 12th.

UFC 4 Now On Sale

EA Sports UFC 4 launched on August 14th, 2020. It is available on PS4 and Xbox One, with an option to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. EA Play Members can play the game for free. The game is also on sale for both platforms:

The PS4 Deluxe Edition is 40% off ($41.99 USD) until June 22nd.

For Xbox users, both editions of the game are on sale for 10 more days . The Standard Edition is now 80% off ($11.99) The Deluxe Edition is now 80% off ($13.99)

While many fans are hoping for news on UFC 5 soon, it seems EA Vancouver is still set on releasing content for their latest UFC game.

For more information on UFC 4 other other sports video games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.