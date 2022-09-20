EA working on a single-player Iron Man game

Electronic Arts subsidiary Motive Studio announced that they are currently making a new single-player Iron Man game. The studio heading the Dead Space Remake development and creators of Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars Squadrons will be collaborating with Marvel Games for the yet-untitled Iron Man game, the first game made for consoles to feature only Iron Man as its lead and not as part of an ensemble cast since Iron Man 2 in 2010, one dozen years ago.

In an announcement made on their website where Motive also talked about the Dead Space Remake, Motive General Manager Patrick Klaus says:

“What’s especially exciting is that with this project, we have the opportunity to create a new and unique story,” says Klaus. “We are very much in the early stages and expect a big game like this to take years to create. Our goal in announcing the game early is to invite developers who are just as passionate about Marvel as we are to consider joining Motive. It’s also because we will want to engage with the community of players in due course. Stay tuned.”

Klaus also reiterated that Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27, 2023. However, for this newly-announced single-player game, there isn’t a release window – much less a release date, yet.

To end his post, Klaus also called upon fans who would like to join their team in creating Iron Man or Dead Space. If you’re among those talented people looking for work and so happen to be in the area of Montreal – where Motive Studio is based – then you go apply for work on Motive’s Careers page.

“The studio is now seven years old, and we have rock-solid foundations,” says Klaus. “We know exactly what our Motive is today: We create innovative action games within iconic worlds where every player feels like the hero. It’s a great place to be.”

We’re looking forward on both the Dead Space Remake – which looks good based on early screens we’ve seen of it – and of course, the new Iron Man game that Motive is creating. Based on the work they’ve done for Star Wars Battlefront II – redeeming the game in the eyes of fans by getting rid of the unnecessary microtransactions – and for the work they’ve done on Star Wars Squadron – an entirely new take on the Star Wars universe that cemented Motive’s position as one of the industry’s most polished creators.

Hopefully, they can also do justice on the Iron Man IP the same way they did for Star Wars. Given that this game will be single-player, we can at the very least expect that it won’t fall under the same pitfalls that MARVEL’s Avengers fell into.