By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL to start the 2022 season. They have raced out to an 8-0 start in the early going, and haven’t shown any signs of slowing down recently. While it’s not likely that the Eagles will be able to win every regular season game they play, they have certainly drawn the attention of the rest of the league in the early going.

Considering how they haven’t lost a game yet this season, there isn’t much that has gone wrong for the Eagles yet. Their offense has quickly become one of the most dynamic in the league, and their defense has been powered by an elite secondary and versatile pass rush so far. That’s a quick recipe to help you emerge from the first half of the season with the best record in the NFL.

A lot has gone right for the Eagles, but that doesn’t mean they are perfect, and that’s important to remember when considering who their best and worst players have been to start the season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the two best and worst Eagles players through the first half of the Eagles 2022 campaign.

Eagles best players

2. A.J. Brown

The Eagles made a big move swinging a trade for A.J. Brown this offseason, and so far, it has paid dividends. Brown has been among the best wide receivers in the league, and his big play ability has opened up the Eagles offense in a way that no one their team had been able to over the first few seasons of Jalen Hurts’ tenure with the team.

Brown’s numbers so far on the season (43 REC, 718 YDS, 6 TD) have put him on pace to put together the best season of his career. Brown should continue to produce as Hurts’ top target in the passing game and as a dominant red zone threat as the season continues, making him an extremely important part of one of the top offenses in the NFL.

1. Jalen Hurts

The main reason for the Eagles turning into one of the best teams in the league this season is because Jalen Hurts has managed to take a massive step forward this season. Hurts has cut down his mistakes, improved his passing abilities, and maintained his presence as a deadly threat on the ground for Philadelphia this season, making him easily their best player of the first half of the season.

Considering how the Eagles have won five of their games by more than one score, Hurts often hasn’t had to be at his best for a full 60 minute contest. Even then, his passing numbers are much improved (163/239, 2042 YDS, 12 TD, 2 INT) and he’s been as dangerous as ever on the ground as well (88 CAR, 326 YDS, 6 TD). Hurts has cut down his turnovers and relied on his skill players, and so far, the results have been mightily impressive for himself and the Eagles.

Eagles worst players

2. Marlon Tuipulotu

There aren’t many choices for the Eagles worst players list through the first half of the season, which is why Marlon Tuipulotu finds himself on this list. Tuipulotu is a backup defensive tackle whose main job is to be a solid run defender. Tuipulotu has been OK in that role, but with Jordan Davis now missing time on the injured reserve, Tuipulotu has a bigger role that he likely isn’t ready for.

The Eagles run defense hasn’t exactly been great this season, which is partly why Tuipulotu finds himself on this list. He will have to step up with Davis out for the time being, and while playing behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave will help limit his playing time, Tuipulotu hasn’t been able to do his primary job all that well this season, earning himself a spot on this list.

1. Quez Watkins

Quez Watkins was expected to be the third receiver behind Brown and DeVonta Smith this season, and while no one aside from those two and Dallas Goedert have been consistent presences in the passing game, Watkins’ failure to be involved in the offense on a weekly basis makes him the most disappointing Eagles player in the first half of the season.

Watkins is coming off a strong 2021 season (43 REC, 647 YDS, 1 TD) that set expectations somewhat higher for him this year. But he’s been a complete nonfactor so far in 2022 (8 REC, 113 YDS, 1 TD) despite getting a consistent amount of snaps on a weekly basis. It hasn’t really hurt the Eagles yet, but it’s clear the team would benefit from Watkins doing more in the second half, and it will be interesting to see whether he can turn things around in the second half of the campaign.