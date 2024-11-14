The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders play in a hotly contested Thursday Night Football matchup. The division rivals are playing on a Thursday for the first time and it's a meaningful matchup. With Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts dominating fantasy football matchups, this could be another high-scoring affair.

Just one week ago, fantasy football managers were thrilled by the scoring bonanza on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry, and many more combined for a crazy 35-34 game. While this game cannot be expected to match that level, it could be a similar output. No injuries are clouding this game and the offenses should be on full tilt.

One of the best Thursday games of the season is just hours away from kicking off. Get your fantasy football team ready with our Eagles-Commanders Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 11 Thursday night fantasy football start 'em

De'Vonta Smith, PHI WR

The Eagles have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league despite AJ Brown's injury issues. De'Vonta Smith has carried the passing game this season and that should continue in this game. The Commanders' defense has been mediocre this year and if Marshon Lattimore plays, he will likely be on Brown. Smith should get a heavy target load and dominate in fantasy football.

Zach Ertz, WSH TE

The unsung hero of the Commanders' offense this year is tight end Zach Ertz. The former Eagle caught four of his eight targets for 31 yards last week, one of the lowest outputs of his season. Expect Ertz to be a bigger part of the offense this week as Daniels looks to spread the ball around in this game. Lock Ertz into your fantasy football lineup for this revenge game.

Jake Elliott, PHI K

Jake Elliott has been a solid fantasy football kicker this season. He was stellar against the Cowboys, racking up ten points in the blowout win. Although it will be chilly in Philly on Thursday night, Elliott should still have success this week. The Commanders' defense has been brutal this season and the Eagles are clicking on offense.

Start ‘Em: Jayden Daniels, WSH QB, Jalen Hurts, PHI QB, Terry McLaurin, WSH WR

Week 11 Thursday night sit 'em

Austin Ekeler, WSH RB

Brian Robinson Jr has been cleared to play on Thursday which means Austin Ekeler is not a great fantasy football option. The Commanders roll with the younger Robinson in the red zone, which brings him more points than the veteran. In games that Robinson misses, Ekeler has been solid but he has clearly lost a step and is not the top option this week. Lock Ekeler into your bench until an injury pops up in Washington.

Eagles D/ST

The Eagles have two star corners in Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell but could struggle against the Commanders this week. While they have not been cooked too often, Daniels has beaten up squads with more experience this season. His fellow rookies are in a rough spot in this matchup and the whole defense should remain on the fantasy football bench.

Zane Gonzalez, WSH K

Zane Gonzalez is the third kicker the Commanders have rolled out this year. Despite a solid first week on the job, this is not the spot to play Gonzalez. Even if Washington's offense dominates in this game, Gonzalez may not get the field goal opportunities he got last week. Plus, when Austin Seibert returns you'll need a new kicker anyway. Leave Gonzalez on the waiver wire in fantasy football.

Sit ‘Em: WSH D/ST, Jeremy McNichols, WSH RB, Dallas Goedert, PHI TE