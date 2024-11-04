It appears that the Philadelphia Eagles can now let out a big sigh of relief with regard to the status of star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The wideout exited the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field with an apparent knee injury. But, on Monday morning, reports came out saying that Brown's injury was not of a serious nature, as also noted by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: #Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, avoided anything serious and is expected to be fine,” Schultz posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Eagles get good news about A.J. Brown

Although Schultz did not exactly say that Brown will not miss time with the injury, that is still good news for the Eagles, who defeated the Jaguars to the tune of a 28-23 score. With that victory, Philly also extended its win streak to four games heading into a divisional rivalry game in Week 10 in Arlington versus Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Given the latest update, Brown can be expected to suit up against the Cowboys. That said, until a much more definitive report about his availability is announced, his status going forward remains worth monitoring.

Before he left the Jaguars game, Brown had reeled in only two catches for 36 receiving yards on six targets. So far in the 2024 NFL regular season, the 27-year-old Brown is second among Eagles players with 444 receiving yards to go with three touchdowns on 23 receptions and 34 targets. DeVonta Smith leads the team in both receiving yards (473) and touchdown catches (4).

In the event that Brown gets ruled out ahead of Week 10's showdown versus the Cowboys, Smith should be in line for a heavier dose of targets downfield from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-24 completions against the Jags. The likes of Jahan Dotson and Saquon Barkley could also see increased workload in the passing attack. And speaking of the running back, Barkley helped the Eagles survive Brown's early departure from their Week 9 game, as he went off for 159 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He also added 36 receiving yards on a catch and a target.

Hopefully for the Eagles, Brown will indeed play in Week 10, as they look to keep up with the Washington Commanders in the NFC East division. Philadelphia is right behind the 7-2 Commanders with a 6-2 record.