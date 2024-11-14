Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been cleared to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in their next matchup on the schedule.

This is very good news for the team, considering Robinson has been out of the fold for the past pair of games with a hamstring injury, and it was unclear as to whether or not he would be good to go for the Week 11 game. He has now missed three games so far this season due to injury.

Curiously enough, Robinson was not expected to miss any time with his most recent injury at all. The last time outside of those two games he missed due to the hamstring issue was in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens due to a knee ailment.

The trajectory for Robinson getting back on track this week has been a positive one, with him opening Monday practice as a “limited participant” on the injury report.

As of Tuesday, head coach Dan Quinn had a questionable outlook, though.

“We won't really have the best sense until I visit with you tomorrow,” he told reporters before Tuesday's practice got going. “We'll go through more full-speed work tomorrow.”

He has now upgraded himself to a “full participant” at Wednesday's practice. Such bodes well for ‘Thursday Night Football” action.

So far this season, Robinson totals 461 rushing yards on 101 carries with six touchdowns. He also tallies nine receptions for 79 yards. In his most recent performance, the 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 27, Robinson carried the ball 16 times for 65 yards. He also caught the lone pass he was targeted on for 11 yards.

The Eagles and the Commanders are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. Philadelphia comes into the game off of a 34-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and will aim to stay on the right side of the win column.