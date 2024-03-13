Days after Saquon Barkley chose to leave the Giants to join the Philidelphia Eagles, allegations of tampering have surfaced. An article on Sports Illustrated's All Penn State FanNation website entitled, “How Penn State Helped Bring Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia” detailed that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made a pitch to Barkley about the close proximity between Philadelphia and Penn State, his alma mater.
“He said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in the piece. “Not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that that but also the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well. So just a really cool opportunity.”
Per a team spokesperson, the Eagles have denied that this conversation happened. During the 52-hour pre-free-agency negotiating window, teams can communicate directly with agents. However, they are prohibited from contacting a player unless the player does not have an agent and acts as their own representative. There are substantial penalties for violating this rule.
For example, the NFL penalized the Chiefs of a third-round pick in 2016 and a sixth-round pick in 2017 for improper communication with former Eagles wideout Jeremy Maclin in 2016. The Chiefs were also fined $250,000. Coach Andy Reid was fined $75,000, and general manager John Dorsey was fined $25,000.
If it were found that the Eagles indeed were in direct contact with Barkley during this period, they are likely to face a similar penalty. However, there must be considerable proof that direct contact with the former New York Giants running back did indeed occur.
Barkley signed a 3-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles. In the 2023 season, he gained 1,242 yards from rushing and receiving with 10 touchdowns in 14 games.