The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet up in the Super Bowl in less than a week. With the big game quickly approaching, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman joked about the Chiefs occupying his attention.

“They're the best of the best. …First you've got to think about your division, then you've got to think about your conference, then you've got to think about how you're winning a world championship. I used to, before everything got automated, have the final four teams in my office. And I used to, some days, look and I'd go, how do we compare there? Now I think it's like in my head, you know, the Chiefs are in my head,” Roseman joked via ESPN.

“But I think you have to think about how to beat the best. It's hard. It's really hard, as you're putting something together.”

Roseman's time with the Eagles started when Andy Reid – the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs – was the head coach. The two exchange regular phone calls, but will not be speaking this week.

“When I'm talking to him, I'm not necessarily thinking, hey, you know, I'm thinking about this move to try to beat you finally in the Super Bowl,” Roseman said. “But obviously, they're the standard.”

The Chiefs and Eagles go head-to-head at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Jalen Hurts focused on ‘efficiency, winning'

With the Philadelphia Eagles looking to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs from two seasons ago, quarterback Jalen Hurts is focused on getting the job done.

Hurts knows what it will take to handle business against the Chiefs and is committed to making it happen.

“It's about efficiency. It's about winning at this point,” Hurts said via A to Z Sports. “It's always been about winning. But, you know, when you're able to win in a number of different ways, it's just about mastering whatever the plan is in that particular game and in that particular moment, and just making sure everyone is on the same page when we go out there and execute.”

Hurts was solid for the Eagles throughout the 2024 regular season. He went 248-of-361 on passing attempts for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 630 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts and the Eagles will be looking to finish off the 2024-25 season in the way every team hopes: by lifting up the Lombardi Trophy.