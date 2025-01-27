After a dominant 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game, the Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts played a significant role in the Eagles‘ success.

Hurts joked that “let me out of my straight jacket a little bit today” was the key to the Eagles' success against the Commanders. He did confirm that his top priority was picking up the win.

“I don’t play the game for stats,” Hurts said. “I don’t play the game for numbers, any statistical approval from anyone else. And I understand that everyone has a preconceived notion on how they want it to look, or how they expect it to look. I told you guys that winning, success, is defined by that particular individual, and it’s all relative to the person. And what I define it as is winning. So the number one goal is always to come out here and win.”

Hurts went 20-of-28 on passing attempts for 246 yards and one touchdown in the NFC Championship game. Saquon Barkley also played a role, rushing for 118 yards and three touchdowns off 15 carries.

The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CST.

Jalen Hurts' coach, teammates weigh in on his performance

Jalen Hurts' dominance throughout the playoffs has re-established his place among the NFL's top quarterbacks. His performance against the Commanders on Sunday solidified it even more. What do the people around him think of his play?

“It’s amazing how much doubt there is,” Sirianni said. “Sometimes I can’t quite comprehend it because, you know, it doesn’t look like people think it should look like. But the guy has been clutch. He’s won a ton of football games, but they say: ‘But you ran for this many yards.’

“We don’t care how we win. We don’t care if we rush for 300 and pass for one and we win. Great. If we rush for one and pass for 300, great. Who cares? We just continue to win. He’s just continued to win. And I think the criticism is, yeah, whatever. He just wins.”

Eagles center Cam Jurgens is another member of the Eagles who has been impressed by Hurts.

“He’s a tough-ass dude,” Jurgens said. “He’s the hardest worker on this team, and when you’ve got your leader — the guy that’s getting paid the most money — working harder than everybody else like that, it just breeds confidence. It just oozes out of him throughout the team. It’s easy to follow a guy like that.”